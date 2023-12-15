Judge denies motion to dismiss murder charge in Anita Knutson killing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The judge presiding over the case of the person charged in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson has denied the defense’s motion to throw out the murder charge.

Philip Becher, the attorney for 36-year-old Nichole Rice, filed a motion to dismiss the charge on the grounds that a Minot Police Detective made a false statement at Rice’s Sept. 2022 preliminary hearing regarding DNA testing.

In question is whether Rice could be ruled out from DNA samples taken from the knife that investigators say was used to kill Knutson.

Becher contended that Det. Mikali Talbott falsely testified that Rice was the only person whose DNA could not be ruled out, based on a 2016 DNA analysis.

In his ruling denying the motion to dismiss filed Friday, Judge Richard Hagar wrote that, while it’s not contested that the statement regarding Rice’s DNA was made in error, she covered a variety of topics that weren’t limited to the DNA results.

Hagar wrote that Talbott’s testimony covered Rice and Knutson’s relationship, the lock on the apartment door, actions by Rice and other factors.

The judge also wrote that the state faces “a minimal burden of proof” at a preliminary hearing to establish probable cause to carry a charge over to trial.

“The North Dakota Supreme Court has stated that it is not appropriate at a preliminary hearing to dismiss on the basis of a mere conflict of testimony,” wrote Hagar.

Hagar wrote “Although Detective Talbott did testify erroneously, the Court finds that she did not do so in an intentional or a reckless manner,” later adding, “One erroneous statement made in the course of a lengthy testimony does not diminish Detective Talbott’s testimony in the way Rice attempts to argue.”

Your News Leader reached out to Sorgen who declined to comment on the ruling. We also reached out to Becher for a response.

Rice and Knutson were roommates at the time Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her northwest Minot apartment in June 2007.

A trial is scheduled for July 2024 in Minot.

