‘It looks like a present’: Bismarck man ‘sleighs’ with holiday suits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re struggling to get into the Christmas spirit this year, this story might help.

Dustin Erhardt has been spreading holiday cheer since December 4 with some unique outfits. His festive outfits have become the talk of the office and of pretty much everywhere he goes.

“It looks like a present,” he explained.

Erhardt has 21 different Christmas-themed suits.

“Each suit that I buy is a full, like, tie coat, pant matching type suit,” he explained.

He’s been wearing a different one every day since December 4.

“People say it makes them smile,” said Erhardt.

Erhardt’s holiday cheer extends all the way to his feet and his holiday-themed running shoes.

“I have red and green Christmas shoes,” he said.

Erhardt started his holiday suit collection nine years ago. He was searching for an ugly sweater, stumbled upon a suit and the rest is history.

“This was one of my favorites,” he said, showing off his suit of the day.

Erhardt sports these festive suits everywhere he goes, whether that’s in the office, running errands or just hanging out at home.

“Even if I’m not really going anywhere, I’ll still put on a suit, take some pictures and post it on Facebook,” said Erhardt.

Erhardt’s coworkers say his outfits are just the thing to liven up the office during the month of December.

“It’s just something fun to look forward to at this time of year and everyone loves getting into the Christmas spirit,” said Tyler Bakke, who works just down the hall from Erhardt at Knife River Corporation’s Bismarck office.

And while Erhardt says Christmas is his favorite holiday, his holiday wardrobe extends to just about every holiday on the calendar, including Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and Halloween.

He’s even got a birthday suit.

“It’s got confetti on it,” explained Erhardt. “So, it’s a semi-appropriate birthday suit.”

Erhardt isn’t usually a suit-and-tie kind of guy.

“Our normal dress code is a lot more casual, like jeans and polos,” he said.

But Erhardt says the smiles these outfits generate make getting dressed up totally worth it.

Erhardt has four more Christmas suits on the way. Next year, he plans to celebrate from December 1 through 25.

