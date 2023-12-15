GRAPHIC: High school biology class learns to harvest, dress moose

One Chugiak High School biology class learned to harvest and field dress a bull moose. (SOURCE: KTUU)
By Dave Allgood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Students at a high school in Alaska got to experience something most others around the country don’t: the dissection of a moose.

One Chugiak High School biology class learned to harvest and field dress a bull moose.

The Anchorage School District shot video of the uniquely Alaskan project of students learning to dress the moose.

The video shared by Susan Bick shows the dead moose being wheeled through the hallway and the subsequent cutting up of the moose.

The scenes in the video are relatively commonplace for residents in Alaska but may cause a lot of questions for people not from the state.

KTUU reports most of the reactions to the video were mixed.

The moose was harvested by biology teacher Brian Mason via an educational permit from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Updated charges for Ian Cramer, involved in car crash resulting in deputy’s death
Remembering Deputy Paul Martin
Funeral coverage for Deputy Paul Martin from Beulah | Full recording
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Williston High School Library
Citing parental choice, Williston school board votes to keep ‘not age-appropriate’ library books on the shelves
Lloyd Liken and daughter Lisa Monroe on a recent trip to Medora. Lisa hasn't seen her dad...
Looking for Lloyd: missing man’s daughter hoping for a miracle

Latest News

Minot Public Schools superintendent finalists
Discussions on next Minot Public Schools superintendent to spill into next week
First News at Five
Rep. Armstrong reacts to Biden impeachment inquiry
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Tauros Time: 12th annual Teddy Bear Toss game this Saturday
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Tourism Recovery and Resilience Project’s impact
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Brrr! Minot Police, Fire square off in chill tub plunges to support Toys for Tots