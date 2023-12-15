FEMA grants nearly $16 million to Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative over 2022 winter storm damage

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency released grant funds to reimburse Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative for their infrastructure repairs from last year’s April blizzard.

The agency said the cooperative was approved for about $15.8 million.

Chief Operating Officer Alex Vournas said the amount covers about 75 percent of the total damages from the April winter storm. It destroyed more than 3,000 power poles and left some without power for a month.

“This assistance is really important for our members. An extra $16 million that’s unbudgeted would take rate hikes to cover that expense. This keeps the cost manageable,” said Vournas.

In a release, FEMA said the state received more than $58 million in assistance for the storm.

