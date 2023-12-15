Endangered monkey cancer-free after first-of-its-kind surgery

Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.
Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.(Lincoln Park Zoo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN)- An endangered monkey at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo is now cancer-free after a first-of-its-kind surgery.

The patient, named Zhang, is an old-world monkey known as a Francois langur.

The zoo’s director of veterinary medicine first noticed a cancerous tumor on the roof of the primate’s mouth in 2021.

The tumor is common in the species, but it is usually detected when it is too late to treat or after the monkey has died.

Veterinarians from the zoo teamed up with Chicago’s RUSH University Medical Center and successfully removed the tumor in 2022.

Little Zhang had a follow-up surgery in May and was officially declared cancer-free earlier this month.

This marks the first time a Francois langur was successfully treated for oral cancer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Updated charges for Ian Cramer, involved in car crash resulting in deputy’s death
Lloyd Liken and daughter Lisa Monroe on a recent trip to Medora. Lisa hasn't seen her dad...
Looking for Lloyd: missing man’s daughter hoping for a miracle
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Oversized load to be transported Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Another oversized load to be transported across ND Friday and Saturday
US Highway 2 and 2nd Avenue West intersection to be reconstructed.
Construction on Williston’s US 2, 2nd Ave W intersection starting in 2025

Latest News

FILE - A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher in Virginia gets 2 years in prison for child neglect
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry claims vindication in court victory as judge finds British tabloid hacked his phone
Baby giraffe Fenn died after being startled while nursing at the North Carolina Zoo.
Nursing giraffe calf dies after being startled at North Carolina Zoo
FILE - In this photo illuminated by an off-camera flash, a tarp covers a portion of a homeless...
US homelessness up 12% to highest reported level as rents soar and coronavirus pandemic aid lapses
Atlas Power Data Center near Williston
Judson Township residents pushing court to have Williams County enforce ordinance over Atlas Power Data Center noise pollution