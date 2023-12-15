Discussions on next Minot Public Schools superintendent to spill into next week

Minot Public Schools superintendent finalists
Minot Public Schools superintendent finalists(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Deliberations over who should lead the Minot Public School district into next school year will go into next week.

This week, the school board conducted public interviews with the four finalists—Mark Helm, Renae Rudolph, Dr. Scott Faul and Luke Schaefer.

Dakota Leadership Solutions, an outside firm that helps school districts in the state with the process of choosing new leaders, has assisted the school board with the interview process, including with scoring the candidates.

In a meeting Thursday night after the final interview, a member of the firm told the school board that in a case like this with four candidates, this is the closest the scoring has ever been.

They commended the board for selecting the finalists they did to interview.

Some board members indicated they wanted to have the weekend to go through the candidates’ results.

The board chose to add the superintendent search to the agenda for their meeting Monday afternoon, when they may vote to extend an offer to a candidate.

Previous coverage:

