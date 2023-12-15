Dickinson’s Gooseneck Implement expansion

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Big changes are underway to Dickinson’s Gooseneck Implement location.

John Mewes, the general manager in Dickinson, says they’re building a new store that is located right off the first Dickinson exit when driving west.

He says with more business and larger farm equipment there was a need for more space.

The new shop will be able to house roughly double the number of technicians they have now.

Mewes says the new building will also help them expand their workforce and add jobs to the Dickinson area.

“We’re going to have to find more employees, so we’re going to be employing more people and looking for quality help and that just brings more business into Dickinson,” said Mewes.

Mewes says the goal is to be fully moved into the new facility this time next year.

He adds that they don’t plan to keep the current building.

