BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Patients at CHI St. Alexius are receiving letters from Welltok, Inc., a third-party vendor, about a significant data breach. Welltok said it learned at the end of July about a data leak that had taken place during the summer.

Welltok said it notified St. Alexius about the extent of the leak on November 7.

Welltok said hackers were able to exploit a vulnerability in the file transfer tool it uses. The stolen information includes patient names, addresses and insurance information.

According to the HIPAA Journal, nearly 8.5 million people have been affected by the data breach.

The letter Welltock, Inc. sent to those potentially effected by the data breach affects CHI St. Alexius patients (KFYR-TV)

“You get worried, you get unnerved. You worry about that information of yours being transferred to who knows where. You don’t know the end result. Is it going to end today, or is it going to go on into the future? We don’t know where our information is going,” said William Fleck, one of the patients who received a letter.

CHI experienced a different data breach about a year ago. The HIPAA Journal said nearly 620,000 people were affected by it.

CHI wrote in a statement on the most recent data breach: “WellTok, Inc. is notifying the public of an event that may affect the privacy of certain individuals’ information. Because WellTok is a vendor of CommonSpirit Health, we want to ensure that anyone affected by the WellTok event follows processes to get the help and support they need. Again, this event is being reported by WellTok, not CommonSpirit Health. Affected individuals will soon receive notification letters from WellTok and those with questions or who need additional support can follow the directions on the letter or call 1-800-628-2141.”

Welltok said it doesn’t have evidence of the stolen information being misused, and it will provide one year of credit monitoring for those affected.

