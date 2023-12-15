Dakota College at Bottineau names new athletic director

BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) - Dakota College at Bottineau has chosen the woman to lead the Lumberjacks.

The school named Carolyn Rygg the Athletic Director Friday morning.

The college promoted Corey Gorder from Athletic Director to Associate Dean for Student Services, leaving the Athletic Director position vacant.

“Under the upcoming leadership of Carolyn and with the continued support of Corey, we are poised for a new level of success. Our students will benefit both athletically and academically from these recent shifts in administrative responsibility,” said Campus Dean and CEO Dr. Carmen Simone.

Rygg has worked as DCB’s athletic trainer for all of the school’s seven teams for four years.

She will begin her athletic director duties on Jan. 16, 2024, while continuing to work as the college’s athletic trainer.

For more information, visit the DCB Athletics website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.