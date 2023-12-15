Bus drivers needed for city to add two extra routes

Minot city bus
Minot city bus(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Minoters who use public transit will soon have more routes to get to where they need to go around town.

Minot Public Transit Superintendent Brian Horinka said they must have the right number of staff if they want to add two new routes, one near the airport and the other near Ramstad Middle School.

He said they have two new bus driver positions that will open in the Spring.

“I can’t hire one driver and add one route. It’s not really the way it works. The way our system is set up, and we run 12 hours a day, so you need two drivers to be able to staff any additional routes right now,” said Horinka.

He said bus driver applicants don’t have to have a CDL because they will help new hires get licensed.

He also said if those positions are filled, they hope to run the new routes by Summer 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Updated charges for Ian Cramer, involved in car crash resulting in deputy’s death
Lloyd Liken and daughter Lisa Monroe on a recent trip to Medora. Lisa hasn't seen her dad...
Looking for Lloyd: missing man’s daughter hoping for a miracle
The Sugar Shack fire is under investigation.
Sugar Shack off Highway 385 went up in flames
Oversized load to be transported Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Another oversized load to be transported across ND Friday and Saturday
US Highway 2 and 2nd Avenue West intersection to be reconstructed.
Construction on Williston’s US 2, 2nd Ave W intersection starting in 2025

Latest News

Musicians practice for TubaChristmas
Musicians invited to play at a revival of TubaChristmas concert
Man gets three years in prison for luring minor
Man gets three years in prison for luring minor
Harold Hepper is originally from McClusky and served in the European Theater from June 30,...
McClusky WWII veteran turns 100, receives surprise!
Man gets two years for drug and fleeing charges
Man gets two years for drug and fleeing charges