Bus drivers needed for city to add two extra routes

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Minoters who use public transit will soon have more routes to get to where they need to go around town.

Minot Public Transit Superintendent Brian Horinka said they must have the right number of staff if they want to add two new routes, one near the airport and the other near Ramstad Middle School.

He said they have two new bus driver positions that will open in the Spring.

“I can’t hire one driver and add one route. It’s not really the way it works. The way our system is set up, and we run 12 hours a day, so you need two drivers to be able to staff any additional routes right now,” said Horinka.

He said bus driver applicants don’t have to have a CDL because they will help new hires get licensed.

He also said if those positions are filled, they hope to run the new routes by Summer 2024.

