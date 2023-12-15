BSC director receives third GRAMMY nomination

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dr. Jason Thoms, the BSC director of Choral Activities, has received his third GRAMMY nomination for a recording he worked on. Thoms is part of the professional choral ensemble Conspirare.

He has been singing with professional choirs for the last decade. When he is not doing that he is a professor at BSC.

“Put myself in a position by working with these great ensembles, having the opportunity to be on these amazing recordings. So to me actually the nomination is what I’m looking for. You know, it ultimately comes down to almost like a popularity contest to win a Grammy,” said Thoms.

Thoms was nominated for the Best Choral Performance category for his work on “House of Belonging.” It was performed by Conspirare, based in Austin, Texas, and the Miro Quartet directed by Craig Hella Johnson.

“When I go with these professional ensembles, I sing as a low bass. So they bring me in because they have some low notes that really need to be sung. And I do this pretty regular basis. Last summer I was in Oregon singing with a professional choir. A year ago summer I was in Israel and in Germany, singing with groups,” said Thoms.

He said it’s his form of continuing education when he works with conductors and brings it back to his students and gives them professional expectations of the chorale world.

“Sometimes I bring back some of the repertoire that we’ve sang. I often learn about different composers and different pieces of music from these experiences,” said Thoms.

Miro Quartet and Conspirare recorded “House of Belonging” this year.

It was one of the five GRAMMY-nominated recordings in the Best Choral Performance Category.

Thoms said there is a good chance the ensemble could win.

The Final-round voting for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards begins Thursday and continues through Jan. 4.

