Brrr! Minot Police, Fire square off in chill tub plunges to support Toys for Tots

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Some of Minot’s finest faced off Thursday to see who could last in a “chill tub.”

The test of will was a way to raise donations for toys for kids this holiday season.

Members of the Minot Police and Fire departments volunteered to submerge themselves in a tub of cold water for at least three minutes.

They had to be fully submerged, and the water was set to 40 degrees.

Magic City Home Leisure hosted the friendly competition.

Chill tubs are an effective way to reduce inflammation, speed up recovery from injuries and improve circulation.

If you’re not used to them though, they can be quite a jolt!

“It’s definitely tough to get in right away. You have to kind of control your breathing and not hyperventilate because that’s easy to do if you’ve not done it before,” said Kimberly Kolnes, plunger with Minot Police Administration.

“Originally getting in controlling your breathing was the toughest thing I found. But once I got control of my breathing, I was able to slow everything down,” said Andy Hanselman, plunger with the Minot Fire Department.

The event was also a way to make sure local kids had a toy this holiday season.

The Marines teamed up with area businesses for their annual Toys for Tots campaign.

“Magic City Home Leisure and Total Nutrition are both accepting gifts until the 23rd of December. That will all be donated to Toys for Tots. And then from there, they will be passed out to families,” said Cpl. Brooklyn Filler, with the United States Marine Corps.

If you want you can drop off toys at Magic City Home Leisure or Total Nutrition until Dec. 23.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.