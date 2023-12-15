Bismarck police arrest stabbing suspect
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police have arrested a 21-year-old man they say stabbed a 23-year-old man.
Authorities say they arrived at a hospital for a stabbing victim and received another call for a gunshot victim.
Witnesses told officers the two men were hanging out in an apartment when the 21-year-old stabbed the other man in the abdomen multiple times. They say the victim then shot the 21-year-old and he was acting in self-defense.
Both men were treated and expected to make recoveries.
Police say they are investigating the 21-year-old for attempted murder.
