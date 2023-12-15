81-year-old Devils Lake man dies after crash on I-29

(KTTC)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 81-year-old Devils Lake man, James Kemp, is dead after a crash on I-29. It happened Thursday at 5:43 PM near mile marker 136-- approximately 2 miles south of Grand Forks.

Highway Patrol says a GMC Acadia driven by Kemp and a Dodge Durango driven by 54-year-old Heath Webber from Thompson were southbound on Interstate 29 in the left lane. For an unknown reason, the GMC was traveling well below the posted speed limit. The Dodge struck the rear-end of the GMC.

The GMC came to rest in the median. The Dodge came to rest across both southbound lanes of the interstate.

Mr. Kemp passed away from injuries sustained. Webber has serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. North Dakota Highway Patrol, Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Forks Police Department, Thompson Fire & Rescue, and Altru Ambulance Service were involved.

