Updated charges for Ian Cramer, involved in car crash resulting in deputy’s death

Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.
Ian Cramer, the 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer.(McLean County, N.D., Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading officers on a high-speed chase that killed a Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy has updated charges.

Prosecutors have now charged 42-year-old Ian Cramer with homicide while fleeing a police officer.

Cramer was previously charged with manslaughter.

53-year-old Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin was honored Wednesday at a funeral service in Beulah.

Cramer is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.

