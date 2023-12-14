Updated charges for Ian Cramer, involved in car crash resulting in deputy’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading officers on a high-speed chase that killed a Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy has updated charges.

Prosecutors have now charged 42-year-old Ian Cramer with homicide while fleeing a police officer.

Cramer was previously charged with manslaughter.

53-year-old Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin was honored Wednesday at a funeral service in Beulah.

Cramer is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.