Tourism Recovery and Resilience Project’s impact

Visit Minot has worked in the Tourism Recovery and Resilience Project since 2021
Visit Minot has worked in the Tourism Recovery and Resilience Project since 2021(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - A recent tourism project has helped draw attention to sporting events in the Magic City.

Visit Minot has worked in the Tourism Recovery and Resilience Project since 2021 and they gave special attention to sports tourism.

Stephanie Schoenrock, executive director of Visit Minot, said the $477,000 project helped market seven events.

She said some of the funds went towards marketing the Beaver Booster Basketball tournament, Junior Olympic Girls Fast Pitch and the World Cup of Youth Hockey.

Schoenrock said the goal has been to increase the promotion for new events or events that have grown by 30 percent.

“You end up with 80 teams coming from all over and filling up the hotels. That’s really the impact that we see in our community, and we certainly recognize the importance of those dollars in our communities,” said Schoenrock.

At Monday’s city council meeting, she said they will talk more in detail about the overall economic outcome of the project because it is coming to its end this year, as well as ways to keep that momentum.

