Starbucks has a new minty holiday drink

Starbucks has a new holiday drink, the Merry Mint White Mocha.
Starbucks has a new holiday drink, the Merry Mint White Mocha.(Starbucks via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado and CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It wouldn’t be the holidays without special holiday drinks and treats from Starbucks.

Starbucks added a new drink to the seasonal lineup on Wednesday called the Merry Mint White Mocha.

The new iced drink consists of espresso with white chocolate sauce, milk, peppermint chocolate cream cold foam and chocolate curls.

It is available for a limited time in the Starbucks app.

Earlier this month, Starbucks announced customers can get 50% off any drink on Thursday throughout December, including any of the new drinks like the Merry Mint White Mocha.

Starbucks is also giving a free 8-ounce hot chocolate with every grande drink order every weekend in December.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Deputy Paul Martin
Funeral coverage for Deputy Paul Martin from Beulah | Full recording
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Williston High School Library
Citing parental choice, Williston school board votes to keep ‘not age-appropriate’ library books on the shelves
Geminid meteor shower
Viewing favorable in ND for possibly the best meteor shower of the year this week | A guide to the Geminids
Former NDSU QB Easton Stick will start for the Chargers

Latest News

Six decades after attending Tri-C’s first day of classes, 78-year-old John Loas achieved his...
78-year-old man earns college degree 60 years after starting classes
A news crew is getting a glimpse of the condition inside Gaza. (Source: CNN)
GRAPHIC: Humanitarian crisis seen inside Gaza
A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square, Monday, Dec....
Retail sales up 0.3% in November, showing how Americans continue to spend
FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday,...
Navy officer jailed in Japan over deadly car crash has been transferred to US custody, family says
FILE - You can tip your Amazon delivery driver for free this holiday season!
How to tip your Amazon delivery driver for free for the holidays