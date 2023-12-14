SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: Our Redeemer's Maya Vibeto

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Maya Vibeto is making changes.

“(I’m) just trying to be a good person,” said Maya, a senior at Our Redeemer’s Christian School.

When Maya found out what people thought of her on the court, she knew that didn’t match up with her values.

“As a little kid, my competitiveness just kind of got the best of me,” said Maya.

“I do know that people think that she can be quite different on the court. But to know Maya off the court is just a blessing and to have her in your life is amazing,” said Isabel Engelhard, a senior at ORCS.

“I have heard for some people (say), ‘Oh my gosh, Maya Vibeto, she’s kind of, she’s kind of rude on the court,’ I don’t want that to be, like, what I go down as,” said Maya.

Maya isn’t the type to mind her own business.

“I want to be known as a person who is very, like, helpful and nice on the court,” said Maya.

The Our Redeemer’s senior is a two-time all-stater in volleyball and one-time basketball all-state honoree.

“She’s amazing at all things that she does,” said Isabel.

Her athletic ability is never in doubt.

“She is a very hardworking, determined person. She’s competitive and I think that’s where she gets her rap from. But she’s also incredibly kind and she’s always been there for me,” said Isabel.

Maya is still a fierce competitor.

She’s just learning how to channel it.

“This year I’m just focusing more on ‘it’s just a game.’ That’s what I’m telling myself. It’s just a game. It’s fun. I love doing it. It’s one of my passions, but it’s just a game at the end of the day,” said Maya.

“She’s not the type of person that’s going to say, ‘Give me the ball, give me the ball, don’t shoot.’ She’ll always say, ‘No, you shoot. You can do this,’ like in all sorts of things... She is such a big role model and she still is to this day to all these young girls,” said Isabel.

Maya’s changes are making a difference.

Maya said she hopes to find a college where she can play both volleyball and basketball.

She added that she would like to study speech pathology.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.