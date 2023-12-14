Reps. Armstrong, Rosendale react to Biden impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (KFYR) - The Republican-led House of Representatives voted to begin an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden in a party-line vote Wednesday.

Democrats argue there’s no evidence proving Biden committed a crime, with the White House calling the move “Baseless.” Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, said on the House floor it’s warranted.

“This will allow the House to continue its investigation into whether President Biden changed U.S. policy due to payments received by the Biden family members from hostile foreign powers or whether he allowed foreign powers to believe that the payments were being made and to employ the Biden family would result in access in the ability of altering U.S. policy,” said Armstrong.

Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-MT, says the inquiry is necessary to hold the president accountable.

“We have seen that [Biden’s] family has been laundering money from different countries through the crime family and filtering it to him. We’ve also seen that he has a complete disregard for the rule of law,” said Rosendale.

A formal impeachment inquiry was first called on by former speaker Kevin McCarthy in September. At this time, he says the charges are abuse of power, obstruction and corruption concerning the Biden Family’s business dealings.

