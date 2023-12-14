Oversized load to be transported along Highway 23 to Montana Thursday

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is advising motorists to use caution if they plan on using parts of Highway 23 in western North Dakota on Thursday, as an oversized load will be escorted to Montana.

The patrol said the load, which appears to be a giant tank of some sort, will be moved Thursday from Voltaire, N.D., to Montana, along Highway 23.

In a social post, the patrol said the load is 260 feet long and 16 feet wide.

Motorists who use the highway should be alert to possible short delays.

