North Dakota tesla owner says recall isn’t as scary as it sounds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A nationwide Tesla recall has hit the headlines.

The auto manufacturer is recalling more than 2 million vehicles to fix a “defective” autopilot system issue. But Tesla owners say the problem isn’t as scary as it sounds.

Brian Kopp has owned and loved his Tesla for years. He says with every update, the car becomes better, safer and more agile. But he says he understands it can be a bit troubling hearing the word “recall” if you’re not in the Tesla sphere.

He says, typically, the issue is fixed through an “over the air” system update, which downloads and applies overnight, like an iPhone. He says these sorts of system fixes aren’t uncommon and are no cause for alarm.

“This has happened before. I know when there was that one about the braking issues that had been reported, I remember on that one I actually did go and look it up. And, that fix had been applied before the news story even came out about it,” said Kopp.

Kopp says this has increased his confidence in the brand as the update will only add more precautions to the autopilot feature.

In fact, he says he used autopilot Wednesday this week for some long-distance driving.

