New paleontology course at Dickinson State

Dickinson State University campus
Dickinson State University campus
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST
DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Students and others with an interest in the evolution of dinosaurs and other organisms can soon take a class on it at Dickinson State University.

Doctor Liz Freedman Fowler will teach the new paleontology course. She said students from as far as Korea and the United Kingdom have shown interest.

The discussion-based class will have guests like the museum curator at the Dickinson Museum Center.

Fowler said people around the world are starting to notice the research on dinosaurs in Dickinson.

“We have people from all walks of life that come out and dig on our crews every summer, and they’re signing up for this class to participate more in what we’re doing here,” said Fowler.

There is still time to sign up for the course that will begin January 9 on Tuesday evenings.

You can visit DSU’s website for more information.

