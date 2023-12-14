New Minot bus stop at Trinity will affect South 1 Route

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The city of Minot expanded its bus routes recently to include a stop at the new Trinity Hospital.

The bus using the South 1 Route now includes a stop at the hospital.

Brian Horinka, Transit superintendent, said they added it because they saw a need, and wanted to keep passengers from having to walk from the bus stop by the gas station to the hospital in bad weather.

He said the bus taking the South 1 Route will alternate every hour between the Dakota Square Mall and Trinity Hospital.

“There’s no way we can get both those stops in time on the same route, so we’re going to every other hour,” said Horinka.

The bus will stop at the mall during the even-numbered hours, and it will stop at Trinity during the odd-numbered hours.

