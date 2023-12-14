Many show up for the 2nd annual Miracle of Christmas

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - During the holidays, people tend to spend more partly due to the staple that is gift-giving.

Santa entertains the kids as families are waiting for the one-night-only shops to open. Hundreds of people showed up to Vincent United Methodist Church’s Miracle of Christmas event.

Mary Galli, who stood by the gift-wrapping station, said it’s her first time at the event and knew some of what to expect.

“I was hoping to have a good experience and get presents for me and my family and my kids,” said Galli.

One room is dedicated to items for kids including a mountain of toys, and the other two rooms have household items, clothes, shoes and blankets just to name a few.

Everyone gets two or three tickets, which are then used as currency to exchange for items.

One of the guests, Joan Braun, said it’s thoughtful that they also had bags for those gifts.

“I ended up getting one for each of my children, and so I got three gifts, and so they’ll each get something, which is wonderful,” said Braun.

One of the main organizers, Bonnie Oakes, said this event is one of the outreaches of the church and a way to expand their blessing boxes.

“It is definitely a miracle of Christmas because there’s just miracles happening every moment while we’re here,” said Oakes.

Oakes said the Minot Sleep Inn staff volunteered and donated the spaces and the food, which Susan Brown said was good.

“Whoever cooked it did a wonderful job,” said Brown.

Oakes said the event came together with a long list of sponsorships and community members.

The organizer said it’ll be up to the team to decide whether they’ll do this event next year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.