Looking for Lloyd: missing man’s daughter hoping for a miracle

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lloyd Liken has been missing for nearly a month.

The 81-year-old Bismarck man seems to have disappeared without a trace.

Dozens of volunteers have covered thousands of miles looking for Liken but they continue to come up empty.

It’s been an emotional month for Liken’s daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Chad Monroe. The search has forever changed them.

These days, these family photo albums are a little extra valuable to Lisa. They are the only thing she has left of her dad, Lloyd Liken.

She hasn’t seen him since November 11.

“That was the last time I saw him,” Lisa recalled. “The day before he had been honored at the senior center in Bismarck. He got a quilt of valor that day.”

Liken was a Vietnam veteran.

“My dad was a medic,” Lisa said proudly.

Liken proudly served his country in Vietnam until he was injured and honorably discharged.

“He was the type of person that was never looking for recognition,” said Lisa.

But for nearly a month, people have been looking for Liken.

He was last seen leaving a friend’s house on Turnbow Lane in northeast Bismarck on Thursday, November 16.

“It’s like he’s the greatest magician on earth,” said Liken’s son-in-law, Chad Monroe.

Chad and Lisa, their friends and even strangers have spent weeks searching for Lloyd.

“We’ve gone down section lines, we’ve gone through pastures. We’ve got nothing,” said Chad.

“I’m always saying things like ‘Dad, just give me a sign,’” Lisa said.

Although her dad has yet to send her a sign, Lisa said she’s still hopeful.

“I believe in miracles. But my brain is very logical and thinks probably the worst has happened. It’s the not knowing that’s difficult,” Lisa explained.

And not knowing if she’ll ever see her dad again has her holding on to these photos and the memories they hold a little tighter.

Liken did not qualify for a silver alert, because he does not have an official dementia diagnosis or any other medical issues.

Lisa plans to lobby the state legislature to get that changed. She’s already working on what she calls “Lloyd’s Law.”

If you have any information about Lloyd Liken, contact the Bismarck police department at 701-223-1212.

There is also a Facebook group “Looking for Lloyd Liken” dedicated to raising awareness and helping find Lloyd.

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.