Dickinson senior living facility makes staff changes

Evergreen Senior Living Facility
Evergreen Senior Living Facility(KQCD)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Staff changes are underway at Dickinson’s Evergreen Senior Living and Basic Care Center.

Agemark’s Senior Living Communications Vice President shared in a statement that they’ve identified areas of improvement over the last month.

Ashley Gloystein-Klatt said they’ve hired additional care staff and corporate team members have been on-site to provide additional support during this time.

Klatt said they also hired a new executive director and human resources assistant. She said the health, safety and happiness of both residents and staff is their top priority through this process.

