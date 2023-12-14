Dickinson senior living facility makes staff changes

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Staff changes are underway at Dickinson’s Evergreen Senior Living and Basic Care Center.

Agemark’s Senior Living Communications Vice President shared in a statement that they’ve identified areas of improvement over the last month.

Ashley Gloystein-Klatt said they’ve hired additional care staff and corporate team members have been on-site to provide additional support during this time.

Klatt said they also hired a new executive director and human resources assistant. She said the health, safety and happiness of both residents and staff is their top priority through this process.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.