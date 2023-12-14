Construction on Williston’s US 2, 2nd Ave W intersection starting in 2025

US Highway 2 and 2nd Avenue West intersection to be reconstructed.
US Highway 2 and 2nd Avenue West intersection to be reconstructed.(Michael Smith | Credit: City of Williston and NDDOT)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston officials say they are getting closer to reconstructing the intersection of US Highway 2 and 2nd Avenue West.

The city has been working with the North Dakota Department of Transportation since 2018 to modify the current road, wanting to steer traffic into Williston Square.

The new design would move Highway 2 to where the western frontage road is, putting through traffic in line with businesses in the square, including Slim Chickens and Genesis. Second Avenue would curve to the intersection, then follow through the heart of the square.

Intersection design
Intersection design(Credit: City of Williston and NDDOT)

City Engineer Dave Juma told Williston City Commissioners Tuesday the design is nearly completed, and the right-of-way acquisition process is moving forward. He said he is expecting bids to go out by the end of 2024, with groundwork starting in 2025.

Mayor Howard Klug said he’s excited to see the project moving following years of discussion.

“We’ve kept telling the state we’ve done our part. Now, they’ve finally understood how important it is for Williston and Williams County. It’s going to be the biggest road project in Williams County’s history,” said Klug.

Juma said construction would take two years to complete.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Deputy Paul Martin
Funeral coverage for Deputy Paul Martin from Beulah | Full recording
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Williston High School Library
Citing parental choice, Williston school board votes to keep ‘not age-appropriate’ library books on the shelves
Former NDSU QB Easton Stick will start for the Chargers
Geminid meteor shower
Viewing favorable in ND for possibly the best meteor shower of the year this week | A guide to the Geminids

Latest News

Biden impeachment inquiry
Reps. Armstrong, Rosendale react to Biden impeachment inquiry
NOAA Weather Radio - its history and uses today to alert you of hazardous & severe weather
First News at Four
Morse Code of Weather: NOAA Weather Radio - its history and uses today to alert you of hazardous & severe weather
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: Our Redeemer's Maya Vibeto