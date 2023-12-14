Construction on Williston’s US 2, 2nd Ave W intersection starting in 2025

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston officials say they are getting closer to reconstructing the intersection of US Highway 2 and 2nd Avenue West.

The city has been working with the North Dakota Department of Transportation since 2018 to modify the current road, wanting to steer traffic into Williston Square.

The new design would move Highway 2 to where the western frontage road is, putting through traffic in line with businesses in the square, including Slim Chickens and Genesis. Second Avenue would curve to the intersection, then follow through the heart of the square.

Intersection design (Credit: City of Williston and NDDOT)

City Engineer Dave Juma told Williston City Commissioners Tuesday the design is nearly completed, and the right-of-way acquisition process is moving forward. He said he is expecting bids to go out by the end of 2024, with groundwork starting in 2025.

Mayor Howard Klug said he’s excited to see the project moving following years of discussion.

“We’ve kept telling the state we’ve done our part. Now, they’ve finally understood how important it is for Williston and Williams County. It’s going to be the biggest road project in Williams County’s history,” said Klug.

Juma said construction would take two years to complete.

