BPD continues search for missing people

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 600,000 people go missing each year in the U.S. and 87 percent are found within two days. But what about the ones that remain unaccounted for?

Chase Hurdle, Lloyd Liken and Mattew Mittelsteadt are names that probably sound familiar, but they are just a few of the many people listed as missing in Bismarck.

“Since 2021 we’ve taken in over 200 missing people reports,” said Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner.

12 of those people still remain unaccounted for.

Bismarck Police say they rely heavily on leads and information from the public to start their search.

“North Dakota is a big state. And we have to have some sort of indication of where to go and where to turn,” said Lt. Gardiner.

Police have a lot of tech at their disposal, like planes and the ability to tap into phone and vehicle tracking systems.

“But with that being said, it’s not always possible for us to track someone’s phone or vehicle because not all missing people are created the same,” said Lt. Gardiner.

Lt. Gardiner said it has to be an emergent situation, like missing elderly or people with medical issues, to access the tracking right away. This is where families like Lloyd Liken’s run into roadblocks.

Lloyd has no phone, and his vehicle is an older model without a tracking system.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Chad Monroe, son-in-law of Liken.

However, those circumstances don’t stop detectives from searching. Each missing person has been assigned to an officer, who can call more in when leads give them the hope of bringing the disappeared home.

“We’re always investigating. If leads come, we are going to follow up on those leads and do everything in our power to try and find them,” said Lt. Gardiner.

Every agency in the state takes missing persons reports no matter how long the person has been missing whether that’s an hour or three years.

