Bismarck Humanitarian of the Year Award honors Bismarck’s Dream Center and Sister Kathleen Atkinson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ministry on the Margins and the Dream Center in Bismarck both help supply essential needs for people. From food to services, they both run on the support of volunteers and donations. The City of Bismarck honored Sister Kathleen Atkinson and the Dream Center with the Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Gifts can come in many forms at the Dream Center.

It provides services to help people get jobs, addiction meetings, food resources and more.

Jim Barnhardt, the founder of the Dream Center in Bismarck, said he never thought hundreds of volunteers would help serve thousands of meals each week.

“We serve people of all states, so to speak. You know, anybody that walks in the door is welcome to come in. And we work with others to accomplish that. And to me, the biggest thing about getting the organizational award is to recognize our volunteers,” said Barnhardt.

The volunteers help distribute around 1.1 million pounds of groceries and 800,000 meals out of the facility in a year.

“Help for today and hope for tomorrow, which is really important. But we have a lot of people who walk in the front doors of the Dream Center and say, ‘I can feel the presence of God here.’ And I think that is so cool,” said Barnhardt.

Across town, Sister Kathleen Atkinson, founder of Ministry on the Margins, has been helping people from all walks of life for ten years.

“We welcome all people, put a real emphasis so there’s no barriers on who can come in. We also put a great emphasis on hospitality. Hence this is not just a shelter or a food pantry. This is these people’s home,” said Sister Kathleen.

She said she owes it to volunteers and community support.

Both agencies said they have big goals in the future to keep serving the community in ways that make people’s quality of life better.

Individuals, non-profits and businesses that help all types of people are eligible to be nominated.

