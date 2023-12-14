End of watch: Beulah community, law enforcement and Martin family honor fallen deputy

By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - On Wednesday, family, law enforcement and community members said goodbye to Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin. Deputy Martin was killed in the line of duty on December 6.

It was a somber morning in Beulah as police led a small procession to Deputy Martin’s funeral service.

Family, law enforcement agencies and North Dakotans came together to pay their respects to the man that served their community and his family.

“Paul served, Paul lived and Paul died selflessly,” said Attorney General Drew Wrigley.

During the service, people spoke of Deputy Martin’s love for his family and the outdoors. Attorney General Drew Wrigley said he would be remembered not only as a hero but for spreading, love, courage and hope through his service.

Mindy, Deputy Martin’s widow shared this message through a request.

“She has given me orders, especially that you do this today. Even here in this room and every day, multiple times a day. When you are with your family and close friends. Give them a hug. Tell them that you love them,” said Chaplain Captain Philip Nelson.

Main Street in Beulah was silent during the service, but it was soon transformed giving Deputy Martin one last tribute.

“When a soldier falls in the line of duty, it is heartbreaking,” said Mark Nies, a Beulah resident.

But in their hearts, these residents and all of North Dakota will never forget Deputy Martin’s ultimate sacrifice.

“It was a terrible shock to the whole community,” said Bonnie Nies, a Beulah resident.

Residents are experiencing that grief but making sure this is not the end of Deputy Martin’s story.

“We have really rallied around each other with the family. We are taking money in churches for them. Hopefully, we can help them somehow,” said Bonnie.

People who live here say they will never forget Deputy Martin and hope Mindy’s request will bring the community closer together.

Deputy Martin will have a private family burial at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date.

End of Watch: Beulah community rallies to honor fallen deputy

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 54-year-old Mandan man is dead after being struck head-on by another vehicle Monday morning.
UPDATE: Mandan man dead following Burleigh County crash
Amtrak train going through Bismarck
Old North Coast Hiawatha rail route takes giant step towards reinstatement
Former NDSU QB Easton Stick will start for the Chargers
Geminid meteor shower
Viewing favorable in ND for possibly the best meteor shower of the year this week | A guide to the Geminids
Williston High School Library
Citing parental choice, Williston school board votes to keep ‘not age-appropriate’ library books on the shelves

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 12/13/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 12/13/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Weather 12/13/23
First News at Five
KFYR National Headlines 12/13/23
Evergreen Senior Living Facility
Dickinson senior living facility makes staff changes