Williston Police Department officers to receive bonus thanks to state grant

By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston Police Department officers are getting an extra gift this holiday season thanks to a state grant.

The Williston City Commission voted Tuesday to award each officer a one-time bonus of more than $1,400. City Administrator Shawn Wenko says the funds come from the state’s “Back the Blue” grant program, which was designed to help with retention and recruitment of sworn officers. Wenko says they will be going out as soon as possible.

“It’s a very good way of saying thank you to our officers that are out there that keep us safe every day,” said Wenko.

A total of $3.5 million was allocated to North Dakota’s law enforcement agencies. Williston’s total amount came up to about $105,000.

“I think it’s a nice gesture of appreciation to our officers that are out there every day for their communities, serving and protecting all of our community members,” said Assistant Police Chief Steven Armstrong.

Wenko says other city and county governments are proposing a similar gesture with their grants.

