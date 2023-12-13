Two schools awarded national honors.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two local elementary schools have been selected for national honors.

Mandan’s Mary Stark Elementary and St. John’s Elementary were both awarded for exceptional academic achievement. The award is given out by the National Association of State Program Administrators.

St. John was chosen for its academic achievements in English arts for the last two years, while Mary Stark was chosen for its achievements in mathematics.

