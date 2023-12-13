Sports Spotlight: Eden Fridley

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the fall sports season comes to a close and winter sports begin, there’s little rest for Century Senior Eden Fridley, who stars for both the Patriots volleyball and basketball teams.

“It’s always a quick transition from volleyball to basketball,” said Fridley. “We usually get one day, then we’re in the gym on Monday morning. It’s a grind the first two weeks. You get really tired and you get beat up but it prepares you for later in the season.”

After leading Century’s volleyball team to a WDA title, Fridley aims to bring that same success to the Patriots’ basketball team.

Head Coach Nate Welsad believes Fridley’s experience will help drive the team toward that goal.

“You know, she leads by example. She’s the hardest worker and she’s always out there competing,” Welstad said. “I think that’s her biggest trait, is she wants to win and finish first in what she does. I think that’s what kind of drives her and she pushes that onto her teammates in that she wants them to keep up with her.”

As one of two seniors on the basketball team, Fridley gets the privilege of leading this year’s basketball team alongside a friend who’s been with her since the beginning.

“Erika was one of the other seniors in volleyball obviously too, and it’s just really nice being able to transition with her, to have somebody that just kind of gets it,” said Fridley. “And she also holds kids in the gym to a high standard. She knows the culture, she’s been around this program for the same time as me. It’s just really fun with her.

“It’s great. Eden is just someone we can always lean on,” said Century senior Erika Lee. “Personally, I put a lot of trust in her. And it’s really nice to be able to work through stuff with her together, and we can really co-lead the team together. I think that she’s also someone that I look up to in general, and I’m always trying to make sure I match her effort.

Fridley fell in love with basketball at a young age thanks to her dad. It was a full-circle moment when she decided to continue her basketball career at the University of Mary, the same place her dad coached for 9 years.

“It’s super exciting,” Fridley said. “I’m super excited, obviously. It’s just something that’s really exciting to get to go back. I know the head coach, he was an assistant coach, and it’s just really fun to get to go back there.”

The Patriots host Williston at the Olson gym this Friday night.

