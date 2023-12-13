Santa trades in sleigh for chopper in flight over Magic City

Santa prepares to fly somewhere over Minot
Santa prepares to fly somewhere over Minot(Courtesy U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis Gomez)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOMEWHERE OVER MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – None other than Santa Claus himself continued a tradition of flying over Minot Air Force Base and the city of Minot this week.

Santa traded in his sleigh for a UH-1N Iroquois chopper and took flight over the Magic City this past Sunday.

Santa waved to kids below, before arriving at the Christmas party for the 54th Helicopter Squadron.

Members of the squadron played the part of elves and flew Santa to his destination just in time for the party.

Santa flies somewhere over Minot
Santa flies somewhere over Minot(Courtesy U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis Gomez)

