Number of pets taken to the pound in Minot

A small dog
A small dog(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – You may have passed by a dog or cat roaming freely outside with no keeper this past year.

It wouldn’t be a surprise. Bobby Roberts, animal control officer with the city of Minot, said they have checked in 782 cats and dogs to the pound, to date.

That number doesn’t include animals who, soon after becoming a stray, were returned to their owners.

Roberts said dogs and cats aren’t supposed to run free without supervision in public.

“If you have to repeat yourself, ‘stop, stop, stop,’ it should be on leash. If you have to repeat something more than once, it should actually be attached to you in one form or another,” said Roberts.

He said if you lose a pet, you can call their department and check various lost pet groups on Facebook.

The animal pound keeps stray animals for three business days until they start looking to transfer them to an animal shelter locally or around the state.

