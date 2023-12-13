North Dakota Class AA Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After thumping St. Mary’s by more than 50 points, it’s no surprise that Minot’s girls’ basketball team remains atop the Class AA polls. The Majettes received 16 votes in this week’s poll.

Girls Class AA Basketball Poll

Minot (16) — 80 pts. — 4-0 Record — Last week: 1st Fargo Davies — 53 pts. — 3-0 Record — Last week: 2nd Grand Forks Red River — 43 pts. — 2-1 Record — Last week: 3rd Bismarck Century — 32 pts. — 4-0 Record — Last week: 5th Bismarck Legacy — 25 pts. — 3-0 Record — Last week: 4th

Others receiving votes: Dickinson 4-0, West Fargo Horace 2-0

Boys Class AA Basketball Poll

Fargo North (13) — 76 pts. — 4-0 Record — Last week: 1st Fargo Davies (2) — 57 pts. — 3-0 Record — Last week: 2nd Minot (1) — 52 pts. — 4-0 Record — Last week: 3rd Bismarck Century — 35 pts. — 5-0 Record — Last week: 4th Grand Forks Central — 14 pts. — 4-0 Record — Last week: RV

Others receiving votes: Mandan 2-1, West Fargo Sheyenne 2-2, Bismarck Legacy 2-1, Dickinson 3-1

