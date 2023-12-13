North Dakota Class AA Basketball Polls
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After thumping St. Mary’s by more than 50 points, it’s no surprise that Minot’s girls’ basketball team remains atop the Class AA polls. The Majettes received 16 votes in this week’s poll.
Girls Class AA Basketball Poll
- Minot (16) — 80 pts. — 4-0 Record — Last week: 1st
- Fargo Davies — 53 pts. — 3-0 Record — Last week: 2nd
- Grand Forks Red River — 43 pts. — 2-1 Record — Last week: 3rd
- Bismarck Century — 32 pts. — 4-0 Record — Last week: 5th
- Bismarck Legacy — 25 pts. — 3-0 Record — Last week: 4th
Others receiving votes: Dickinson 4-0, West Fargo Horace 2-0
Boys Class AA Basketball Poll
- Fargo North (13) — 76 pts. — 4-0 Record — Last week: 1st
- Fargo Davies (2) — 57 pts. — 3-0 Record — Last week: 2nd
- Minot (1) — 52 pts. — 4-0 Record — Last week: 3rd
- Bismarck Century — 35 pts. — 5-0 Record — Last week: 4th
- Grand Forks Central — 14 pts. — 4-0 Record — Last week: RV
Others receiving votes: Mandan 2-1, West Fargo Sheyenne 2-2, Bismarck Legacy 2-1, Dickinson 3-1
