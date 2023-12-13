LIVE: Funeral coverage for Deputy Paul Martin from Beulah

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - Deputy Paul Martin of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office died one week ago. Today, the community remembers him.

Deputy Martin died on Wednesday, December 6, in the line of duty.

Deputy Martin was an 18-year veteran with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and is survived by his wife and three children.

