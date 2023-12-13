Is there such a thing as too much gratitude?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Most of us have been told “you should be more grateful” at one point or another. A popular method for recognizing what we have to be grateful for is filling out gratitude lists. But some people may not benefit from them.

Studies have shown expressing gratitude can be beneficial for the happiness and well-being of some people, but if you’re already depressed, forcing yourself to come up with things you’re grateful for might have a negative effect.

The way Dr. Alexandra Kohlhase, a psychologist at Essentia Health, described it is that some people have “Big T” trauma while others have “Little T” trauma. “Big T” trauma is what we normally think of as trauma, but “Little T” trauma can be, for example, a culmination of all the times your parents belittled you as a child or similar.

“A lot of people with chronic ‘Little T’ trauma are the people who are saying, ‘It wasn’t that bad, I had a really good family,’ right? And so those are the people who have been socialized to believe, ‘I have so much to be thankful for,’ and then there are feelings of guilt and shame about the fact that they are depressed, or they don’t like to be around their family. Then it’s like, ‘What’s wrong with me?’” Dr. Kohlhase said.

“I think when people are doing a gratitude journal, it can be somewhat flawed if they’re trying to look for big, impressive vacations, but more so looking at small things that are probably occurring, and being mindful of those and how great they are. A lot of times we don’t until they’re gone,” said Rebecca Woolsey, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Arch.

Dr. Kohlhase said if you want to practice gratitude, it needs to be exactly that: something you want to do. You don’t have to write a list, either; writing a thank you card or telling someone you’re grateful for them works as well.

