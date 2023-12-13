Grand Forks Police to retire longest working K9 in department history

K9 Shelby's last shift will be Dec. 29, 2023.
K9 Shelby
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department will retire a member of the team at the end of the year.

Police obtained K9 Shelby from the Winnipeg Police Service in August of 2014. K9 Shelby and Sgt. Ebertowski attended and graduated from the Winnipeg Police Service Basic K9 Handlers Course.

The challenging course lasted 23 weeks, beginning in April 2015.

The team trained and certified in a variety of specialized skills, including: tracking, area and building searches, locating discarded evidence, obedience, suspect apprehension, narcotics detection and more.

At the time of her retirement K9 Shelby will be almost 11 years old. K9 Shelby is the longest working Police K9 in Grand Forks Police Departments history.

K9 Shelby has been involved in hundreds of deployments throughout her career. Some of the deployments include public demonstrations, illegal narcotic arrests, working with the Grand Forks Regional S.W.A.T. Team, evidence recovery and apprehending fleeing suspects.

K9 Shelby is being adopted by her long-time handler, Sgt. Ebertowski, where she will live out her remaining days with him and his family.

K9 Shelby’s last shift will be Dec. 29, 2023.

