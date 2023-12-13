Gary Walhaug honored for 2,000th game coached

By Zach Keenan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Tuesday evening before the Minot High girls basketball game versus St. Mary’s, some of Gary Walhaug’s current and former players caught him by surprise.

Wearing t-shirts with Walhaug’s face proclaiming him as the “Greatest of All Time,” the gym applauded as the group honored Walhaug for his 2,000th basketball game coached.

Walhaug was the head coach of the Surrey boys basketball team for 16 years and the head coach of the girls team for 17 years, back when the girls and boys played in different seasons.

Surrey’s gym is still the “Walhaug Center” in his honor.

After his time with Mustang hoops, he was an assistant on the Minot State women’s basketball staff for 19 more years and now sits behind Jason Schwarz on the Minot High girls team’s bench.

Walhaug was part of the Majettes’ 2022 state championship.

Minot defeated St. Mary’s, 88-37, and hosts Bismarck High Friday night.

