Fire Department responds to house fire in south Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department says firefighters responded to a house fire in south Bismarck Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were at the scene by 11:47 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a trailer home with smoke coming out of a roof vent. The homeowner said no one was in the home.

BFD says the smoke and fire came from a back bedroom. Firefighters quickly put out the fire.

Fire damage was contained to the bedroom. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

