Fire Department responds to house fire in south Bismarck

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Mikaela Thom
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Fire Department says firefighters responded to a house fire in south Bismarck Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were at the scene by 11:47 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a trailer home with smoke coming out of a roof vent. The homeowner said no one was in the home.

BFD says the smoke and fire came from a back bedroom. Firefighters quickly put out the fire.

Fire damage was contained to the bedroom. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

