Church baptizes 141 people in one day: ‘We have never seen anything like this’

FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.
FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.(cameris via Canva)
By Todd Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A church in South Carolina says its team baptized more than 100 worshippers in just one day.

Representatives with the First Baptist Church said 141 people were baptized on Dec. 3 after an evangelistic teaching series on church ordinances.

“We have never seen anything like this in our church,” BaptistPress quoted senior pastor Wayne Bray. “To think that 141 people followed the Lord in baptism is truly unimaginable for me. I feel so blessed to be the pastor of Upstate Church.”

Membership at the multisite church has reportedly grown by more than 57 percent in the past decade.

In addition to three sites in the Simpsonville area, campuses are in Anderson, Greenville and Mauldin.

“Our hope was to have someone scheduled for baptism in every service on every campus,” Bray said. “This was overwhelming.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 54-year-old Mandan man is dead after being struck head-on by another vehicle Monday morning.
UPDATE: Mandan man dead following Burleigh County crash
Christopher Torres of Mandan was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Man arrested and charged for attempted murder in Mandan
Amtrak train going through Bismarck
Old North Coast Hiawatha rail route takes giant step towards reinstatement
New Salem couple accused of sexting minor
New Salem couple accused of sexting minor
NDSU Coach Matt Entz to leave after playoffs
NDSU Football Head Coach Matt Entz takes role at USC

Latest News

Source: CNN, POOL, IDF HANDOUT, X, @COGATONLINE, X/@cogatonline
Biden warns Netanyahu Israel is starting to lose support
Coyote spotting in northwest Bismarck
A Clarksville mom is searching for somewhere to live after her home was destroyed in...
Baby survives after being sucked up in tornado
The CP Holiday Train
Holiday Train returns to North Dakota this weekend