Berthold Zion Food Pantry feeding communities

Berthold Zion Food Pantry
Berthold Zion Food Pantry(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTHOLD, N.D (KMOT) – A food pantry in Ward County is doing its part to make sure families in the area have food on their tables.

Ladora Schuessler, director of Berthold Zion Food Pantry, said in November they gave about 2,000 pounds of food to around 20 families.

She said they have clients who come from outside of Berthold, from cities like Minot, Stanley and Carpio.

She said there’s no financial requirement and they’re open to anyone in need.

“I’ve helped people while they cried because they never thought they’d have to be here, so it’s pretty awesome,” said Schuessler.

They, too, are participating in Inspiritus’s Twice-Blessed Campaign.

The pantry is open the second Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Torres of Mandan was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Man arrested and charged for attempted murder in Mandan
A 54-year-old Mandan man is dead after being struck head-on by another vehicle Monday morning.
UPDATE: Mandan man dead following Burleigh County crash
Amtrak train going through Bismarck
Old North Coast Hiawatha rail route takes giant step towards reinstatement
New Salem couple accused of sexting minor
New Salem couple accused of sexting minor
NDSU Coach Matt Entz to leave after playoffs
NDSU Football Head Coach Matt Entz takes role at USC

Latest News

Students enjoy therapy dogs at UMary
College student’s mental health during finals
Redistricting ruling on ND 2021 District Map
Judge: state must provide Voting Rights Act-compliant maps of reservations by Dec. 22
Nick Mullens
Vikings name Mullens as starter
DSU to join Frontier Conference
Dickinson State to join Frontier Conference in fall 2025