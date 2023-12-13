Berthold Zion Food Pantry feeding communities

BERTHOLD, N.D (KMOT) – A food pantry in Ward County is doing its part to make sure families in the area have food on their tables.

Ladora Schuessler, director of Berthold Zion Food Pantry, said in November they gave about 2,000 pounds of food to around 20 families.

She said they have clients who come from outside of Berthold, from cities like Minot, Stanley and Carpio.

She said there’s no financial requirement and they’re open to anyone in need.

“I’ve helped people while they cried because they never thought they’d have to be here, so it’s pretty awesome,” said Schuessler.

They, too, are participating in Inspiritus’s Twice-Blessed Campaign.

The pantry is open the second Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

