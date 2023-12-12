Zebra mussels found in the Missouri River System

Zebra Mussels
Zebra Mussels(USFWS)
By Mikaela Thom
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST
SULLY COUNTY, S.D. (KFYR) - Zebra mussels were found in the lower end of Lake Oahe, a Lake along the Missouri River in central South Dakota.

The mussels were found at the East Shore and Cow Creek boat ramps during an inspection by South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks staff.

North Dakota Game and Fish would like to remind visitors to follow North Dakota ANS regulations

