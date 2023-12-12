Vikings name Mullens as starter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minnesota Vikings say the team will start Nick Mullens as quarterback Saturday against Cincinnati.

He’s the fourth quarterback to earn a start for the Vikings this season.

Season-opening starter Kirk Cousins is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

Jaren Hall took over for Cousins but left the game against Atlanta with a concussion.

Josh Dobbs took over for Hall but was pulled during Sunday’s game against the Raiders for Mullens.

Mullens was 9-13 for 83 yards passing in a 3-0 win over Las Vegas.

The University of Southern Mississippi grad has been with the Vikings since August of 2022.

