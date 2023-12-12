U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases November inflation report

On Tuesday, the Labor Department released the consumer price index that showed inflation...
By Justin Gick
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday, the Labor Department released the consumer price index that showed inflation increased in November.

Financial advisor David Wald said he thinks we are getting close to inflation’s peak and we are down from our highs.

He said the numbers aren’t changing a lot, and as they come down there will still be some months when they are higher than expected.

The Feds expected the rise this month and want to make sure inflation goes back to 2 percent.

“I think they are going to leave the rates unchanged just due to the fact that we raised the interest rates so fast in such a short amount of time that those rate hikes are still working themselves through the system. I think while we are cautiously optimistic that we are done with interest rate hikes, it’s going to be very data-dependent on what those numbers are,” said Wald.

Wald said that as we enter the new year, inflation will likely continue to slow as consumers pull back, spending more on food and energy.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

