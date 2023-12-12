Trinity Health celebrates babies born in 2023 at new Birth Center

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Trinity Health is celebrating all the babies born at their Birth Center this year.

Danya Brown, nurse manager for the family birth center, said they’ve had more than 1,200 newborns to date in 2023.

That comes out to between three and four deliveries a day.

She said their labor and postpartum rooms are all private and spacious.

“It’s kind of exciting, and the building gives us the opportunity to have a space to do things like this when we didn’t have that before,” said Brown.

The Birth Center is located at Trinity’s medical campus which opened earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.