Trinity Health celebrates babies born in 2023 at new Birth Center

Trinity Health celebrates babies born in 2023 at new Birth Center
Trinity Health celebrates babies born in 2023 at new Birth Center(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Trinity Health is celebrating all the babies born at their Birth Center this year.

Danya Brown, nurse manager for the family birth center, said they’ve had more than 1,200 newborns to date in 2023.

That comes out to between three and four deliveries a day.

She said their labor and postpartum rooms are all private and spacious.

“It’s kind of exciting, and the building gives us the opportunity to have a space to do things like this when we didn’t have that before,” said Brown.

The Birth Center is located at Trinity’s medical campus which opened earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDSU Coach Matt Entz to leave after playoffs
NDSU Football Head Coach Matt Entz takes role at USC
Christopher Torres of Mandan was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Man arrested and charged for attempted murder in Mandan
A 54-year-old Mandan man is dead after being struck head-on by another vehicle Monday morning.
Mandan man dead following Burleigh County crash
Fire truck sirens generic
Crews respond to structure fire in Sawyer
Traffic Crash
Car crash involving train in Stutsman County

Latest News

Old medicine bottles at the ND State Historical Society
Historical medicine recommendations led to creation of FDA
Brooklyn Miller, a Mandan High School junior, speaks at the Career & Technical Education...
New Mandan High School will hold new opportunities for students
A group photo of the officers from the NAIC. (L to R) Rhode Island Superintendent of Financial...
Commissioner Godfread named president-elect of the NAIC
ND District Map 2023-2032
Candidates place bids for District 30 legislative seats