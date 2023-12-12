Share the Warmth: St. Mary’s Academy classes make tie blankets for others

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of us will find time this holiday season to volunteer. That could be ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, collecting food for a food pantry or even just helping a neighbor shovel snow.

For students at Bismarck’s St. Mary’s Academy, this time of year is the best time to make blankets for others.

It’s part of their annual “Share the Warmth” project.

Nora Moser knows a thing or two about making tie blankets.

“Make sure it’s smooth and cut evenly,” Moser explained. The eighth grader has been making these blankets with her fellow students at St. Mary’s Academy for the past three years.

“It’s very fun every year,” she said.

Her classmates are also pretty confident in their blanket-making skills.

“I am what they call an ‘expert,’” said eighth grader Bennett Grimm.

“You’ve got to have the right scissors. You also have to have good helpers,” added his classmate, Trason Terry.

Every year, students here make dozens of tie blankets for the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center.

“We’re making these for kids who really need them,” said Moser.

This year, they’ll make 72 blankets. Each one will be blessed before it’s given to the center.

“It’s so special because the children that walk through our doors are coming to tell a story that’s really hard for them to tell of some sort of trauma or abuse that they’ve been through,” said Jane Link, director of development and engagement for the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center.

Teachers hope these kids will take away more from this project than just how to make a perfect tie blanket.

“We always talk about your life is not about you. That the definition of love is willing the good of another,” explained teacher Duane Eichele.

A lesson they say goes far beyond these blankets.

“Even just a random act of kindness can have a ripple effect that some people may never know. The effect that something as simple as a smile, a gesture might totally change the direction of the day for someone,” Eichele added.

A day made a little warmer, thanks to these kids, the blankets they’re making and the love they’re sharing.

The Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center gave away nearly 1,000 blankets to kids and families last year.

St. Mary’s is also collecting gift cards and warm weather clothes, including hats, gloves and scarves, to donate to the center.

