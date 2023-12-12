Senator Hoeven discusses Zelenskyy’s visit to Capitol Hill

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with President Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with President Biden(MGN / The White House)
By Justin Gick
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Capitol Hill Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with senators to make the case for continuing Ukrainian aid.

Republicans in the Senate blocked a bill last week providing aid to Ukraine saying border security needs to be addressed first.

Senator John Hoeven was part of today’s meeting and said they continued a lot of discussions. However, Hoeven said this visit by Zelenskyy doesn’t change his stance.

“We are looking at a bill that includes military assistance for Israel, military assistance for Ukraine, and that’s important, but it is also important that we secure our own border. What we are requiring is legislation that will address what is going on at our southern border as part of any funding for Ukraine,” said Hoeven.

Hoeven said all of this will depend on the Biden administration and Congress Democrats participating in the conversation of border security.

