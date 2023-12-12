Questions to avoid during the holidays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If the holidays are overwhelming for you, you’re not alone.

Aside from this being tiring and discouraging, Rachel Iverson, a dietitian at Foundation Fitness and Nutrition, said this can be especially hurtful for people dealing with eating disorders or going through treatment that makes them lose weight.

“Make sure that if you’re not comfortable talking about diet talk, you set those boundaries. You say, ‘Hey, I’m not really comfortable with that,’ and you change the subject. You can do it a little bit smoother than that, but it’s really important that you set those boundaries down with your family because sometimes people who are in that dieting mode, that’s all they can really think about, especially when food is the centerpiece of everything,” Iverson said.

Iverson also recommends bringing a healthy dish with you to parties if you’re concerned about your diet.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.